Two Quincy students, one from Quincy High School and one from Quincy Notre Dame, were recently awarded scholarships through the C. Dorothy Bader Trust.
Devin Hermsmeier, son of Matt and Tristan Hermsmeier, will be attending Western Illinois
University in Macomb to major in Accounting.
Jamie Steinkamp, daughter of Jill and Nick Steinkamp, will be attending Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville in Edwardsville to major in Nursing.
The approximately $600 scholarships that Hermsmeier and Steinkamp each received will be used to aid in tuition for their first year.
Dorothy Bader was a Quincy resident who passed away on September 21,1956. She was a graduate of Quincy High School and Gem City Business College. She served as a faculty member of Gem City Business College for 37 years.