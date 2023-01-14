Two area residents have been elected to roles with the Missouri Propane Education and Research Council for 2023.
John Brokes of Big River Oil in Hannibal, Mo., was elected as chair and Tim Peach of Pinnacle in Quincy was elected vice chair.
The council consists of 15 volunteer members who guide the efforts of the Council to promote the safe use of propane through education, training and research.
All Directors elected are professionals in the propane industry and will serve three-year terms. Officers serve for one year and all are administered by executive staff. The installation occurred at the council’s Jan. 11 winter board meeting in Ridgedale.
