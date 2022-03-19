UScellular Names Chloe Gay Store Manager for Quincy Location

UScellular has promoted Chloe Gay to store manager at the Quincy store at 3119 Broadway Street. In this role, Gay is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Gay is a Quincy resident and has been with UScellular for four years most recently serving as the sales manager at the Quincy store.
“At UScellular we hold ourselves to a high standard to ensure that we provide our customers an excellent wireless experience,” said Mike Burwell, director of sales for UScellular in Central Illinois. “Chloe’s passion for learning throughout her UScellular tenure is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have her guide our Quincy team.”
