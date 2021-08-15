Coulton Scott, of Versailles, Ill., recently graduated from the Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Leadership Camp.
The Academy's Leadership Camp is a two-week intensive summer camp experience for boys ages 12-17 that develops participants physically, mentally and emotionally. Scott and his fellow campers faced intense obstacle course challenges on MMA's 288-acre campus. They learned and developed valuable survival skills such as camping, knot tying, first aid, rifle marksmanship and survival swimming.
"Our goal was for them to successfully complete all the challenges they were faced with so they can look back and know that they have the grit, determination and self-discipline to work hard and rise above every obstacle in their way," said Director of Summer Operations Col. Rick Grabowski. "They did just that, and I'm very proud of their performance."
Coulton is the son of Ed and Charlotte Scott.