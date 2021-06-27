Katie Vogler, of Quincy, was recently named to the Spring Dean's List at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill.
Vogler, a junior Biology major, qualified for this recognition by maintaining a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
Updated: June 27, 2021 @ 2:43 pm
