Jackie Weisenburger of Illinois has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist Designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

Realtors who receive the CRS Designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 22,000 Realtors have earned the credential.

