John R. Welch, formerly of Hannibal, has published a treatise on decision theory as an aid in making rational decisions. The treatise, entitled "A Plea for Plausibility," demonstrates that decision theory can be used to grapple with challenging choices in areas as diverse as science, risk management, morals, law, economics and philosophy.
Welch’s previous book, "Moral Stata," was published in 2014. He has authored numerous articles in academic journals and edited three volumes on Spanish philosophy, including "Other Voices: Readings in Spanish Philosophy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.