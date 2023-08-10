WGEM promotes Reidy and Bordenga, welcomes back Looten

Photo attached: (L-R) Steve Looten, Brendan Reidy, Victoria Bordenga

WGEM has appointed Brendan Reidy Sports Director and will serve as sports anchor for the evening newscasts alongside Makenzi Henderson, Daniel Winn, and Brian Inman. Most recently, Reidy was the weekend sports anchor and also served as co-host and producer of WGEM SportsCenter. A graduate of Western Illinois University, he has been recognized with “Best Sports Coverage” awards from Missouri Broadcasters Association and Iowa Broadcast News Association in 2022 and 2023.

Victoria Bordenga was named weekend news anchor and will continue covering sports in the tri-states as Sports Multimedia Journalist. Bordenga joined WGEM News as a Multimedia Journalist in June 2022 after graduating from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

