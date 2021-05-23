Williams earns Nursing degree from Barnes Jewish College

Amanda Leigh Williams recently graduated Magna Cum Laude from Barnes Jewish College-Goldfarb School of Nursing in St. Louis.
Amanda is the daughter of Janie Williams and the Late Phillip K. Williams Jr. of Rochester, the granddaughter of the Late Phillip K. Williams Sr., MD and the Late Barbara Leigh Williams of Springfield and the granddaughter of Charles and Jean Lugo of Quincy.
Williams accomplished her degree after a successful undergraduate athletic career at McKendree University as well as working to serve the St. Louis Community at various area health clinics.
Williams has accepted a position with Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO where she is employed as an Oncology ICU Nurse.