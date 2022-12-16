WIU names Eddington 2022 Employee of the Year

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University Building Service Worker Charles Eddington has been named the Al and Elaine Goldfarb Civil Service Employee of the Year for 2022.
Eddington, who was named the Civil Service Employee of the Month for October 2022, received an engraved clock and a $500 stipend from the WIU Foundation. He was hired in his current position in August 1998 and is currently working in Malpass Library.
During the Employee of the Year voting process, nominees included each of this year's Employees of the Month. This year, voting was also opened to include all University employees.
This year's 18 nominees included:
- Admissions and Records Officer Danielle Huston, Registrar’s Office
- Instructional Design and Technology Manager Dawn Sweet of CITR
- Building Service Worker Charles Eddington, Facilities Management
- Construction Project Coordinator II Derek Willey, Facilities Management
- Housing Administrator Greta Dieter, University Housing and Dining Services
- Police Officer Sarah Worthington, OPS
- Human Resource Officer Julie Derry, Human Resources
- Office Manager Karen Hostert, Departments of Art and Design and Theatre and Dance
- AIMS HR/Payroll Manager Kevin Markham, AIMS
- Desktop Architect Joe Butcher, UTech
- Senior Library Specialist Bill Cook, University Libraries
- Administrative Aide Elaine Kaple, WIU QC Administration
- Office Manager Courtney Humphrey-Muegge, School of LEJA
- Police Sergeant Robert Looney, OPS
- Office Manager Sheila Paul, Facilities Management
- University Budget Officer Renee Georges, Budget Office
- Assistant Director of International Admissions Sheryl Harty, Graduate Studies
- Office Manager Monique Campbell, School of Management and Marketing
Western faculty, staff and administrators, as well as community members, wishing to nominate a civil service employee for the monthly recognition should contact the Civil Service Employees Council (CSEC) at csec-nominations-g@wiu.edu.
