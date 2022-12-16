WIU names Eddington 2022 Employee of the Year

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University Building Service Worker Charles Eddington has been named the Al and Elaine Goldfarb Civil Service Employee of the Year for 2022.

Eddington, who was named the Civil Service Employee of the Month for October 2022, received an engraved clock and a $500 stipend from the WIU Foundation. He was hired in his current position in August 1998 and is currently working in Malpass Library.

