Hannibal-LaGrange University President, Dr. Robert Matz announced today the appointment of Dr. Virginia (Ginger) Wolgemuth as the new Director of Nursing for the Craigmiles School of Nursing at HLGU effective August 1, 2023.
Dr. Matz said, “With Dr. Wolgemuth at the head of our nursing program, there has never been a better time to study nursing at Hannibal-LaGrange. She has proven herself as an exceptional nurse educator and leader of nursing programs. We look forward to her taking the Craigmiles School of Nursing to the next level in the months and years ahead.”
Wolgemuth recently served as the Chief Nurse Administrator at the University of Northwestern – St. Paul, where she founded the School of Nursing and the pre-licensure BSN program in 2012. NursingProcess.org identified the School of Nursing’s BSN degree program as the #1 program in Minnesota.
“I am excited to join HLGU in preparing godly men and women for ministry and service,” said Dr. Wolgemuth. “More than ever before, people are questioning healthcare messages and the validity of information being disseminated. Here at HLGU, nursing students are provided a foundation of biblical knowledge and truth to assist them in becoming professional nurse generalists. As nurses, they will help patients navigate through often obscure and confusing healthcare information. As Christians, they can help meet the needs of patients in a holistic manner.”
Dr. Wolgemuth received her PhD from Widener University in Pennsylvania in 2010. She has teaching experience in the classroom, laboratory, and clinical areas. She also has extensive leadership experience in nursing education. In addition, she is skilled in identifying and building strategic partnerships with external agencies, a necessity for the vitality of program offerings. Furthermore, she has experience working successfully with accrediting agencies such as the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), and State Boards of Nursing.
Wolgemuth has worked extensively in the healthcare field as a nurse, professor, assistant dean, professional speaker, community and international speaker, and researcher with many printed publications. She has also led student immersion transcultural trips, educating nursing students to share the gospel, and has been very active with the international organization, Nurses Christian Fellowship.
Vice President of Academic Administration Dr. Julie Albee said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Wolgemuth to HLGU! Her wealth of experience in developing and enhancing nursing programs, combined with her love for the Lord and heart for clinical mission opportunities makes her a perfect fit to lead HLGU’s nursing program. I cannot wait to see how God uses Dr. Wolgemuth’s leadership and varied educational experiences for His glory at HLGU!”
