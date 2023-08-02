Hannibal-LaGrange University President, Dr. Robert Matz announced today the appointment of Dr. Virginia (Ginger) Wolgemuth as the new Director of Nursing for the Craigmiles School of Nursing at HLGU effective August 1, 2023.

Dr. Matz said, “With Dr. Wolgemuth at the head of our nursing program, there has never been a better time to study nursing at Hannibal-LaGrange. She has proven herself as an exceptional nurse educator and leader of nursing programs. We look forward to her taking the Craigmiles School of Nursing to the next level in the months and years ahead.”

