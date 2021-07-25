The monthly meeting of the Board members of the Women’s City Club was held July 12, at the City Club. The meeting was called to order by president, Dian Link.
Several card groups meet regularly at the house and food for the lunches are being brought in and served since there is no longer a working kitchen. It was reported that a service has been hired for general cleaning of the house on a monthly basis.
Upcoming plans for the fall include a series of Bridge lessons to be held on Wednesday evenings in October for beginning players and those who want to refresh their Bridge skills.
A suggestion was made that some open nights be available for card or game groups that might consider using the club as a regular venue. The fee structure for members and non-members should reflect a uniform charge for all.
The Women’s City Club members and board are responsible for maintaining the interior of the WCC/Bull House in conjunction with the Quincy Park Board. The house can be rented by groups or individuals by contacting the Park Board office at 217- 223-7703.