World traveling Quincy native returns to open new Inn

Johnny Moore is a Quincy native who left his birthplace as a teenager to see the big wide world. With studies in Business Administration at Washington University in St. Louis followed by an MBA in Paris, France, his adventures have taken him to Switzerland, from where he’s recently returned. After more than 30 years in business, Johnny decided it was time to pursue his passion of entertaining and a life-long dream of running a small, one-of-a-kind culinary establishment and inn. As the downtown area of Quincy flourished into a cultural center in his hometown, the property provided the perfect backdrop and from the very first visit, it was love at first sight. Visiting this establishment is not just a night out or an overnight stay. Take in true hospitality and experience the charming welcome of a native Quincyan and let our sojourning chefs and local supplying partners make your visit to The Gas Lamp Inn and Eatery a memorable occasion and one you will want to revisit again and again.
People and Professions
