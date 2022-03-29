PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting and recognize award winners Thursday at John Wood Community College’s Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield.
The business portion of the event begins at 4:30 p.m. to seat board members and officers.
The Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Community Betterment Award and Fickle Goddess of Fortune will be presented at 5 p.m.
A reception, with light hors d’oeuvres provided, continues until 6 p.m.
More information is available by contacting the chamber at pikechamber@casscomm.com or 217-285-2971.
