Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness plans to open in late November according to COO for Planet Fitness Midwest Mike Hamilton. The Quincy location is at 30th and Broadway.

 H-W PHOTO/KAYLA HOUCHIN

QUINCY — Signs are up for the new Planet Fitness at 30th and Broadway.

Mike Hamilton, chief operating officer for Planet Fitness Midwest, said they plan to open the gym in late November.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.