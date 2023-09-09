QUINCY — Signs are up for the new Planet Fitness at 30th and Broadway.
QUINCY — Signs are up for the new Planet Fitness at 30th and Broadway.
Mike Hamilton, chief operating officer for Planet Fitness Midwest, said they plan to open the gym in late November.
"We are excited to bring Planet Fitness into the Quincy community where we will offer a high-quality, unique gym experience at an exceptional price," Hamilton said.
New members can expect cardio equipment like treadmills, stair climbers, ellipticals, arc trainers, bikes and rowers. There will also several lines of Life Fitness strength equipment, free weights, a 30 minute circuit training room and an abs and stretching room. Also included will be Black Card Spa with massage chairs, hydro massage beds, tanning, a cryotherapy lounge and much more.
He adds the 28,000 square foot facility will be open 24 hours during the weekdauys and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends
There will be a pre-grand opening sale beginning in early November that will offer the classic membership for just $1 down and $10 a month with no commitment. Planet Fitness' most popular membership, the Black Card membership will also be available for $24.99 a month which provides use of over 2,400 Planet Fitness locations, bring a guest for free daily, use of the Black Card Spa and more.
Right now, the Quincy location is not on Planet Fitness' website, Hamilton said it will go live on Nov. 1.
"It will be added to the website and there will be an online pre-sale where sign-ups will be available and then a pre sale on site in mid November prior to the grand opening."
The facility is currently giving 40 sub-contractors work on the site. When the gym opens Hamilton said it will employ 12 full-time and four part-time employees.
Planet Fitness coming to Quincy is part of developer's Tom Marx's request to the Quincy City Council in September 2022 for $200,000 in tax rebate funding to redevelop 30th and Broadway.
Marx is a long-time commercial real estate developer with properties in Quincy, Jacksonville, Hannibal, Mo., and Keokuk, Iowa.
