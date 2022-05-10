QUINCY — A Target is slated to go into the former Quincy Kmart.
In a memorandum of lease filed with the Adams County recorder's office, Target Corp. is leasing the former Kmart from Quincy Development Partners, LLC.
The lease is dated April 28 and was filed Monday morning.
Also filed with the recorder's office is a property transfer. NLA Quincy LLC bought the bought the nearly 7-acre property at 3601-3701 Broadway for $4.14 million from Eugene J. Reagan of Quincy, Mary Catherine Reagan of Chatham, and Teresa Ann Reagan Blank of Ventura, Calif.
Quincy Development Partners is managed by GMX Real Estate Group out of Northbrook. NLA Quincy has the same Northbrook address as GMX Real Estate Group.
In a incentive plan approved Feb. 22 by the Quincy City Council, the first $2 million in sales tax revenue generated would be a 50-50 split between the city and the developer. After that, the next $3.25 million in sales tax revenue goes entirely to the city.
The initial development incentive would be paid out of the city’s 1% food and beverage tax.
If a business earns more than $50 million in a year, any tax revenue collected over that $50 million cap would be split 50-50 between the city and the developer.
The term of the development incentive will be 10 years.
The agreement narrowed the possibility of retailers for the property by requiring a Fortune 500 company, at least 500 stores nationwide — including at least 20 in Illinois — and be one of the top 20 retailers in the country.
