QUINCY — A pipeline project proposed across parts of five states, including Illinois, could offer biorefineries and other industries a long-term economic path to reduce their carbon footprint.
Texas-based Navigator CO2 Ventures originally proposed to capture and transport 5 million metric tons of liquified carbon dioxide through a 1,200 mile pipeline across Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois to a permanent sequestration site in Illinois.
But Navigator CEO Matt Vining said customer demand already is expanding the pipeline closer to 1,500 miles with capacity to sequester up to 12 million metric tons per year.
“We’re currently in the commercialization phase of the project — a window for all eligible customers to subscribe for capacity on the pipeline,” Vining said. “That process will conclude on Sept. 1. Once that process concludes, we will begin our permitting and community engagement.”
Vining expects “a four-year build” for the project — about two years for permitting in each state and another two years for construction — with plans to “turn on the first customers in late 2024 through the first half of 2025.”
Preliminary designs show the pipeline entering Illinois near the Quad Cities on its way to a sequestration site in the south central part of the state, likely southwest of Decatur. But Vining said the route could shift more toward West-Central Illinois in the process of working with state regulators and landowners.
“We will be, in all likelihood, constructing laterals going further north in Illinois and further south in Illinois,” Vining said. “We do have a handful of customers in Illinois expected to participate in the project with feeder lines further south relative to the route.”
Vining said the project changes the way carbon emissions are managed.
“It’s a different application of the same infrastructure tools that we’ve been using for years,” he said. “We’re retooling an existing application for carbon dioxide.”
At full capacity, the system will have the ability to capture and store enough carbon dioxide to be the equivalent of removing approximately 2.6 million cars from the road per year or planting 550 million trees per year or eliminating the carbon footprint of Kansas City 1.5 times over.
Navigator partnered with BlackRock Global Energy and Power Infrastructure Fund to develop the pipeline project, its first in Illinois, with Valero Energy Corporation as the anchor customer.
With the project, Illinois stands to gain as a site to access bulk liquid carbon dioxide while pipeline customers, such as ethanol plants, can tap into tax credits tied to capturing carbon, making them more competitive in the liquid fuels market.
“Now that they’re getting paid more for ethanol they can pay more for corn, not charge as much for DDGs,” Vining said, and in many rural areas, the combination creates “a much more robust domino effect in terms of economic benefit.”
Vining stresses the project will be a good neighbor but he acknowledges the general perception of pipeline projects.
“This is a pipeline that will have customers in each local area. We are serving communities our pipeline travels through,” he said. “It is critically important that we execute landowner engagement and stakeholder engagement correctly. We look forward to being neighbors in the community.”
More information about the project is available online at navigatorco2.com.