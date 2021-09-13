QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group is hosting a job fair in partnership with First Baptist Church. The fair is set for 2-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 739 N. Eighth.
There is a range of full- and part-time positions available for those with and without college degrees. No appointment is needed, and in addition to interviews, the fair will include a resume building workshop.
The Rev. Orville Jones Jr. encouraged job seekers to attend.
“If are you looking for a job, you need to attend this event. With a job at QMG, you’ll make an impact on the lives of patients in our community. It takes the blessed of us to help the rest of us.”
For information on our other job openings, visit quincymedgroup.com/careers.