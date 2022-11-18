QUINCY — Two Quincy Public Schools teachers have been recognized as 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educators.
Recognized were Baldwin Elementary teacher Trudy Willis and Quincy Junior High teacher Autumn Lomax.
Willis received a $1,000 Visa gift card and Lomax a $100 card to use in their classrooms along with a coffee mug, certificates and McDonald’s coupons to provide to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.
Community members were invited to submit nominations online, and Lomax and Willis were selected from a pool of more than 500 nominations.
“Our local educators are the definition of perseverance and loyalty. They show up and give their all day after day to make sure our students strive,” McDonald’s of Quincy Director of Operations Ashley Orscheln said. “Both Autumn and Trudy are so deserving of this award, and it was an honor to recognize them for all they do.”
Local McDonald’s restaurants launched the award program three years ago as a way to celebrate area teachers and honor them for dedication to their students and contributing to the improvement of education. The program has given more than $37,000 in cash and prizes to 185 educators across local communities.
