Quincy Aldi undergoes renovation

QUINCY — The Aldi in Quincy is undergoing a renovation that will require it to close for about one month this spring.
The discount grocery store at 3511 Broadway will close in early May and reopen in June after the finishing touches of the remodel are completed.
In a statement, Rob Jeffries, division vice president of the O’Fallon Division at Aldi, said the store is being renovated as part of a nationwide initiative
“The updated Quincy store will feature open ceilings, natural lighting and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection,” Jeffries said. “The store will still offer a streamlined shopping experience, but customers will notice the elevated design.”
The first Quincy Aldi opened in November 1976 at the northwest corner of South Sixth and Jersey. A grocery store operated at the corner since the 1950s under several names.
Aldi opened a second Quincy store at 36th and Broadway in October 1986 before it closed the downtown store in September 1990.
The current Aldi building opened in 2015. The $2.37 million, 17,014-square-foot store was 3,000 square feet larger than the previous store and the parking lot was expanded.
Aldi operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states. In January, the company announced it planned to open 100 new stores nationwide in 2021.
It also plants to expand curbside grocery pickup to 500 more stores this year.