Quincy Aldi welcomes back customers

QUINCY — The Aldi in Quincy reopened to customers Thursday after being closed for nearly a month for renovations.
In a statement, Aldi said the store, 3511 Broadway, will include more refrigeration for expanded fresh and convenient food selection, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmental friendly building materials.
The grand opening for the store is June 18.
The discount grocery store chain announced the renovation project in February.
Aldi said the renovation was part of an imitative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide.
"Aldi continues to prioritize remodeling stores with one goal in mind: to provide the best grocery shopping experience," said Rob Jeffries, division vice president of the O'Fallon at Aldi. "We are excited for Quincy residents to see the updated location, specifically designed to make shopping even easier."
The Quincy Aldi is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The first Quincy Aldi opened in November 1976 at the northwest corner of South Sixth and Jersey. A grocery store operated at the corner since the 1950s under several names.
Aldi opened a second Quincy store at 36th and Broadway in October 1986 before it closed the downtown store in September 1990.
The current Aldi building opened in 2015. The $2.37 million, 17,014-square-foot store was 3,000 square feet larger than the previous store and the parking lot was expanded.
Aldi operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states. In January, the company announced it planned to open 100 new stores nationwide in 2021 and expand curbside grocery pickup to 500 more stores.