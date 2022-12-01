Bed Bath & Beyond

Quincy's Bed Bath & Beyond, 5110 Broadway, announced it is closing. The store opened in 2009.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close. 

The store, 5110 Broadway, had "store closing" signs in its windows Thursday morning. 

