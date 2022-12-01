QUINCY — The Quincy Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close.
The store, 5110 Broadway, had "store closing" signs in its windows Thursday morning.
The 23,000-square-foot store opened in February 2009 and was the 39th store in Illinois at the time.
In August, the home goods retailer announced that it planned to shutter 150 stores and cut 20% of its workforce.
It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company’s current fiscal year. It also said it is considering selling more of its stock to shore up its finances and had lined up more than $500 million of new financing.
Mired in a prolonged sales slump, the company also announced it will revert to its original strategy of focusing on national brands, instead of pushing its own store labels.
As of May, the retailer operated a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. As of February, it had roughly 32,000 employees.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
