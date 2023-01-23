QUINCY — The Quincy Children's Museum is set to open temporary exhibit space in Downtown Quincy.
Teaming up with Experience Quincy, 625 Maine, the museum will open the space in a newly renovated store front nicknamed "Studio 101."
"After much consideration, and planning with the not-for-profit organization, we are excited to provide a temporary space for Quincy Children's Museum that will allow them to continue offering engaging exhibits until their permanent home at 230 N. Third Street is completed,” said Jarid Jones, founder and co-owner of Experience Quincy. “Though this exciting addition moves the opening of our new men's clothing and supply company, Hawthorne Trading Co., away from our original opening date, we are excited to announce we have partnered with Frericks Gardens, Inc., and Dick Brothers Brewery to host pop-ups on both ends of town. The pop-ups will help test the market to fit the needs of men's clothing and supplies."
In addition to the Quincy Children’s Museum’s renovation, Quincy Axe Company will expand into a larger space.
"As we continue renovating our permanent site at 230 N. Third, the needs of our organization and community have become more apparent. The demand for a space to host open play sessions, events and meetings is there,” said Amy Peters, executive director of the museum. “School visits and appearances throughout our area will continue, but we are looking forward to having this temporary space in downtown Quincy. Our vision of joyful children, engaged families, and a connected community will thrive in this space. We are grateful to Experience Quincy for opening its doors and for the opportunity this provides for Quincy Children's Museum."
