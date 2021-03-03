QUINCY — In order to change the identity of the Quincy Mall from retail-oriented to service-oriented, Cullinan Properties announced Wednesday that the shopping center would be rebranded as the Quincy Town Center.
Sean Garrett, president of acquisitions and director of community relations for Cullinan Properties, said in a news release that a changing retail environment and shifting consumer habits are causing malls across the country to undergo transformations.
"Today, mixed-use-developments, in lieu of traditional shopping centers, offer consumers more variety and convenience by blending places to shop, dine, work, live and gather, all in a walkable environment," Garrett said in the release. "The name Quincy Town Center better reflects how the property has already started to evolve and will continue to do so."
With the new name would also come a new logo that would replace Quincy Mall's maroon logo with a blue and green logo meant to evoke trust, health, safety and peace.
The facility also will have a new slogan: "Gather. Experience. Discover."
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said the change will show that the Quincy Town Center is not just for shopping but a place where people can gather.
"We're putting the mechanisms in place to continue growth and to continue to revitalize this property such as the business development district that the city council has passed a study (for) so we can make a case for that," Moore said. "And we can offer additional incentives and we're excited to continue working with the (Quincy) Town Center and Cullinan Properties to keep our midtown business district strong."
The city council approved a $25,000 study to evaluate a business development district, which would impose imposing a 1% retail sales tax or 1% hotel-motel tax on commercial or retail properties within the district, at the Quincy Town Center site.
Although no new tenants were announced, Moore praised the latest additions to the shopping center, including PaPPo's Pizzeria and Pub and a planned 25-bed nonprofit hospital from Quincy Medical Group that would be adjacent to the west end of the shopping center.
Mike Jenkins, property manager for the Quincy Town Center, said retail will continue to be a strong focal point for the Quincy Town Center but hotel, office and multi-family residential components are not being ruled out.
"As we continue to move past COVID and put more and more distance in our rear view mirrors with the global pandemic, we anticipate the reemergence of a booming economy," Jenkins said. "We look forward to re-energizing our robust events calendar which has kind of fallen by the wayside as we weren't able to gather like we used to."
Coresight Research, a research firm specializing in retail, estimated last year that about 300 U.S. malls will close in the next three to five years.
The Quincy Mall has seen turnover in all of its big box space in recent years. In 2015 JC Penney closed, though the space was eventually converted into a Slumberland furniture store.
Both Bergner's and Sears closed in 2018, though QMG evenuntally bought the Bergener's space for the QMG Cancer Institute.
AMC Theaters shut down its three-screen operation at the mall in January 2019, but it was reopened later in the year by VIP Cinemas.