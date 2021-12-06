QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group has officially joined Duly Health and Care.
QMG announced in September that it had signed a letter of intent to join join Duly — then known as DuPage Medical Group. It officially became a member of Duly on Monday.
Duly is the largest independent physician-owned group in the Midwest with more than 900 physicians and 6,000 employees in more than 150 locations.
In a release, QMG said the two groups "will forge a new path for improved access to affordable and patient-centric health care, while deepening investment in local services" in the region.
"We join Duly today from a position of strength — with aligned strategic priorities and aspirations, said Dr. Todd Petty, QMG Board chairman. "As part of the Duly organization, we will invest in the expansion of health offerings, advancement of innovation and delivery of the best care for our patients."
"As part of the Duly family, we look forward to challenging the expected because our region deserves extraordinary health care," said QMG CEO Carol Brockmiller.
Brockmiller will remain CEO of QMG and will join Duly's senior management. Petty remains chairman of QMG's Board of Manager, which will continue to oversee physician recruitment and retention, quality of care and clinical best practices.
"Duly Health and Care is delighted to welcome Quincy Medical Group," said Duly CEO Steve Nelson. "The Quincy team has a remarkable track record of excellence and a rich legacy of community caring."
