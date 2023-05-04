LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than the horses catch Julie McAfee’s eye at the Kentucky Derby.
The Quincy native turned Louisville designer pays attention to the hats — especially the frothy, frilly, feathered fascinators.
Popular attire for Saturday’s Derby for locals and visitors features dresses with matching hats — including fascinators fashioned by McAfee as a sideline to the commercial interior design business she and her husband Jeff own and operate.
Famously associated with Britain’s royal family, fascinators are smaller versions of traditional decorated wide-brim hats that slide onto a headband.
“I personally find them more comfortable to wear,” McAfee said. “When you attend the track, you are typically there for at least six to eight hours and typically outside. You’ve got to look good, and you’ve got to be comfortable for a long time.”
Before moving to Louisville, McAfee admittedly never thought about Derby fashion and its fascinators.
“Here it’s the thing,” McAfee said. “It used to be you’d wear a hat Friday and Saturday. Now people are wearing them all week. People do not want to wear the same one again.”
So there’s multiple opportunities for designers like McAfee to cater custom orders and fashion, in her case, feathered confections to match a dress and complete an outfit.
“This time of year my inbox is full of people’s dresses which is funny,” she said. “I’m not really a fashionista.”
But her love of crafting and design dates back to childhood when she’d create wreaths for the front door for her parents, Fran and Robert Cook. “I knew I wanted to do something artistic from a very young age. I was always into arts and crafts,” she said.
After moving to Louisville in 2006, McAfee made the hats just for herself until she opened a small home goods store in 2016 and added her Derby fascinators to the stock.
What started as a marketing effort for the store quickly took over, and after closing the store just before the pandemic, McAfee shifted to an online business, staganddoecompany.com, to meet the demand for her fascinators.
“As a designer, I’m working with color and texture and scale. It’s all of those things I do on a daily basis, just in a different way,” she said. “Every year I try to make as many as possible, and I pretty much sell out every year.”
The one-of-a-kind creations — all named for fillies who ran in the Kentucky Oaks Race, traditionally held on the day before the Derby — have been featured in the “top looks” from the Derby in “Garden and Gun,” a Southern magazine.
“I really am just applying feathers and loops and different materials to a base that already exists,” McAfee said. “I am always looking for unique materials to use.”
She’s created fascinators from wicker lampshades and tucked small birds into her designs. Her favorite this year, already sold to a repeat customer, incorporates a small peacock with the fascinator as his tail.
“I am a featherer. I like the feathers. It distinguishes me from other designers,” she said.
Work on the fascinators typically begins in February, but “my goal is to really try to do this more year-round,” she said. “The excitement does not pick up until the end of March, the beginning of April.”
McAfee’s husband engineers ways to store the finished products, helps with loading and shipping — this year as far away as Texas, with one sent back home to Quincy for a Derby party — but draws the line at one part of production.
“He’s adamant he’s not going to feather,” McAfee said.
Late nights and weekends find McAfee in her workspace, filled with multiple fascinators in varying stages of completion and hat-making materials from crinoline and veiling to feathers.
“The majority of what I use is goose feather. They’re really soft, and they keep their thickness when you curl them,” she said. “How I get the shape is to use curling irons and flat irons.”
She’s wearing her own fascinators to Derby Week events on Wednesday and Thursday and eager to see customers wearing her creations.
“I’m getting texts from my clients all dressed up. It makes such a difference to see it on someone, wearing the outfit all put together,” she said. “It brings me a lot of joy. It’s almost as fun as watching the horses.”
