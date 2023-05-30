QUINCY — The Quincy Town Center Farmers Market kicks off the season on Thursday.
QUINCY — The Quincy Town Center Farmers Market kicks off the season on Thursday.
Market hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through mid-October on the northeast parking lot of the Quincy Town Center.
“We’ve got a bunch of vendors that have really expanded this year,” market assistant manager Jeff Moran said. “I’m really proud of our market. We have a big variety of items for everybody.”
Special events are planned each month throughout the season, starting with Pet Day on Saturday, June 10.
“People can bring their pets on a leash, dogs or cats,” Moran said. “We have a vendor selling homemade dog treats, a vendor who has made all kinds of dog and cat clothes.”
Moran encourages people to support local farmers by shopping at the market.
“We have fresh local produce,” he said. “We know the people who have raised it, how it’s raised.”
