Consumers struggling with inflation and ongoing supply chain issues may be considering renting, rather than purchasing, furniture and appliances. While the monthly charges may be enticing, consumers often wind up paying well over what the item is worth because of interest that is added to the purchase price. Those looking to purchase items through a rent-to-own business need to read the terms and conditions of the sale.

Better Business Bureau received hundreds of complaints last year from consumers throughout North America about these businesses. Common consumer complaints include receiving inferior goods and billing issues.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

