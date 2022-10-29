“Buy now, pay later” installment services are growing in popularity among national retailers of all sizes. Better Business Bureau advises consumers to read and understand the terms of an installment purchase before clicking "Buy.” Otherwise, they could be surprised by fees or other charges that could add to the cost of their purchases.

Installment purchases allow a buyer to space out smaller payments on an item over time without using a credit card. Unlike the layaway services many retailers offered in the past, a buyer receives the item immediately, without having to pay the full purchase price first.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.