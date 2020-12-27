Real estate transfers recorded in the office of Adams County clerk and recorder
Quincy
Anthonia M. Oboh and Courage A. Wissink, attorney-in-fact, property at 1008 Monroe St., to Todd W. Alexander.
Greta L. Scheiter and Timothy M. Scheiter, property at 1011 Washington St., to Bob Properties LLC.
Robert M. Miller, property at 315 Lind St., to Lashanda R. Louis and Ronnie C. McKenzie.
Deborah A. Davis and Larry D. Davis, property at 926 S. 19th St., to Brandon Buehler and Shawn Buehler.
Diana Gae Moore and Richard James Moore, property at 2939 Bluff Ridge Drive, to Gladys Marie Lashbrook.
David G. Penn, property at 4301 Abbey Ridge, to Michelle Wright.
Emily L. Ellerbrock, Emily L. Watkins and Jason R. Watkins, property at 2020 Jefferson St., to Emily L. Watkins and Jason R. Watkins.
Emma J. Powell, property at 215 Lind St., to David DeMoss and Ginger DeMoss.
Pamela J. Burris Life Estate, property at 2307 Grawe Court, to Gary S. Turk Jr. and Julie M. Walton.
Robert Allen Deverger Jr., property at 831 S. Fifth St., to Yankee6 LLC.
Brenda L. Cawthon and David M. Cawthon, property at 314 S. 11th St., to QTown Properties LLC.
Clarence G. Genenbacher Estate, David Joseph Genenbacher, Evelyn L. Genenbacher Estate, Gary Gerard Genenbacher, Kevin Michael Genenbacher and Debra Ann Smith, property in Quincy, to Qtown Properties LLC.
Hilary S. Davis, Michael F. Davis and Hilary S. Riley, property at 2027 Washington St, to McKenna Uplinger.
Carol A. Jones and Michael D. Jones, property at 649 Monroe St., to Tuley Properties LLC.
Margaret Warrington Estate, Kenny Warrington and William Warrington, property at 710 Van Buren St., to Jeffrey Armstrong.
Debra M. Moore and Rodney K. Moore, property at 1023 Gerard Ave., to Jessica Carlin and Ryan Carlin.
Scott D. Larson and Stacy M. Larson, property at 4015 Hampton Lane, to Billy L. Mummey Jr., and Penny S. Mummey.
Marjorie V. Cook, property at 3950 Abbey Ridge Court, to Ariel A. Prost.
Chad J. Barry and Sarah J. Barry, property at 1623 Mickey Meadows, to Bodie Maas.
Daniel J. Henke, property at 2229 Ohio St., to Daniel J. Henke and Kellie R. Henke.
Abram J. Wiseman and Alyssa G. Wiseman, property at 2806 Lind St., to Danielle N. Mefford.
Tim Cowman, property at 1254 S. Park Terrace, to Deborah L. Casula.
Tina L. Allen, Tina L. Chisholm, Martin K. Schwindeler, Mary L. Schwindeler and Tina L. Schwindeler, property at 1316 S. 15th St., to Tina L. Chisholm.
Sharon L. Taylor and Robert E. Webster, property in Quincy, to Webster Real Estate LLC.
Rachel E. Pacey, property at 2053 College Ave., to Breann Maylee Landis and Christopher Ray Landis.
Adams County
Sheila K. Irvin and Sheila K. Laurich, property at 2321 S. 33rd St., Melrose Township, to Mark Irvin and Sheila K. Irvin.
Kevin J. Likes and Lesa I. Likes, property at 309 N. Congress, Golden, to Tracy S. Shaffer and Willie R. Shaffer Jr.
Willie R. Shaffer Jr., property at 309 N. Congress St., Golden, to Tracy S. Shaffer.
Albert L. Utterback, property at 3931 S. 46th St., to Cheryl L. Sowell and Daniel A. Sowell.
Family Trust, James R. Reed Estate, Kevin Earl Reed and Kevin Reed, successor trustees, property at 2513 Curved Creek Road, Melrose Township, to Sarah J. Barry.
Dakota W. Willis and Rachel N. Willis, property at 420 E. 1300th St., Payson Township, to Paul D. Landsom.
William Joseph Loos, property in Burton Township, to Steven Donald Loos.
Jill M. Arnold and Robert Scott Arnold, property at 2711 Old Orchard, Melrose Township, to Ashley M. Miller and Michael B. Miller.
Matthew R. Humes, property at 101 Mendon St., Coatsburg, to Jacob Waters.
Julie L. Costigan, Christopher M. Klauser and Julie L. Klauser, property at 3421 Chapel Valley Drive, Melrose Township, to Albert L. Utterback.
Elizabeth B. Hooton, property in Camp Point Township, to Everett K. McGraw.
Brooke Mellon, Joseph Mellon and Brooke Patrick, property in Payson Township, to Luke H. Merritt.
Constance R. Amsler and Donald L. Amsler, property at 5613 Benz Road, Melrose Township, to Abram J. Wiseman and Alyssa G. Wiseman.
Tyler Klitz, property at 123 S. High St., Plainville, to Mark L. Uhland.
Kimberly J. Griffin and Rodney K. Griffin, property at 1204 E. 2453rd Lane, Columbus Township, to Hilary S. Davis and Michael F. Davis.
Oh Good LLC, property at 3635 Timberline Drive, Melrose Township, to Meryl Schroeder and Ryan Schroeder.
Cletus A. Klauser, property at 1198 E. 1400th Place, Burton Township, to Cletus A. Klauser and Deanna Lynn Klauser.
L. Kenyon Dennis and Sheri L. Dennis, property in Melrose Township, to Courtney L. Dennis, Kyle L. Dennis, L. Kenyon Dennis and Sheri L. Dennis.
Sharon L. Taylor and Robert E. Webster, property in Melrose Township, to Webster Real Estate LLC.
April Emerick and April Ouwenga, property at 4500 N. 96th St., Gilmer Township, to April Ouwenga.
Curtis K. Rush and Lori L. Rush, property in Gilmer Township, to Jason C. Schuette and Kelsey L. Schuette.
Jeffrey P. Johnson, Michael R. Johnson, Robert K. Johnson and Jane E. Reidner, property in Melrose Township, to Catherine A. Rockwell and Justin Rupp.