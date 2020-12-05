Real estate transfers recorded in the office of Adams County clerk and recorder
Quincy
Shawn Buehler, property at 1333 State St., to Nicole Richardson
Laurie M. Fiorenza, property at 905 St. Charles Drive, to Emily M. Brink and Jacob J. Tadeo.
Kelsi L. Buss, Aaron Reiter, Kelsi Reiter, property at 1632 N. 24th St., to Alexis Yuchs.
Brett Ufkes and Katelyn E. Ufkes, property at 2912 Lind St., to Emma V. Dust and Drew R. Witt.
Tyson L. Jackson and William C. Martin, property at 2104 Curved Creek Court, to Alison K. Miller and Shelby L. Miller.
Charles E. Hull, property at 2830 Hampshire St., to Danyelle Trexler.
Dalton J. Schaller and Sarah A. Schaller, property at 809 N. 17th St., to John C. Moore.
Brooklyn Jones, Hannah Jones, Mackenzie Thompson, Riley Van Zandt, property in Quincy, to Carol A. Jones and Michael D. Jones.
Christal A. Carter and Robert P. Carter, property at 1304 N. Ninth St., to Amy Harrison.
Martha L. Flesner, property at 1421 Destiny Court, to Michael O’Hara.
Roynola L. Blair, property at 1721 Wilmar Orchard, to Carri L. Bellis and David P. Bellis.
Oakridge Property Group LLC., property at 207 Locust St., to DT Enterprises.
TNJ Management LLC, property at 315 Sycamore St., to Donald R. Grimm.
Carla H. Helmke Trust, Carla H. Helmke, trustee, property at 1805 Kentucky St., to Michael W. Schlinkmann and Christine L. Wiewel.
Christopher D. Ginster and Kathryn S. Ginster, property at 1426 Breckenridge St., to Austin P. O’Brian and Bridget B. O’Brian.
Deborah A. Davis and Larry D. Davis, property at 636 Madison St., to Alexander W. Todd.
Kelly J. Rife, property at 1106 Madonna Drive, to Benjamin R. Goeppner.
Amy J. Crane and Amy J. Gooding, property at 1217 N. 11th St., to Heather A. Allen.
Alison K. Miller and Shelby L. Miller, property at 3516 The Courts of Westview, to David Alan Eadie and Gwendolyn Kay Eadie Trust, David A. Eadie and Gwendolyn K. Eadie, trustees.
Catherine G. Bocke and Catherine G. Meckes, property in Quincy, to Susan E. Hetzler and Wilbur D. Hetzler Jr.
Bradley W. Hudson II, property at 818 S. Ninth St., to Bradley W. Hudson Sr.
Luan R. Sandberg and Luan R. Way, property at 1220 S. 15th St., to Edward C. Way and Luan R. Way.
Eric B. Barnes and Teresa K. Barnes, property at 4429 Hampton Lane, to Katelin G. Robertson and Reagan R. Robertson.
Nihal N. Derian, Wissam F. Derian, Nihal Najem, property at 4514 Marlon Court, to Mark R. Mount and Rebecca St. Clair.
Leslie J. Sachs and Linda J. Sachs, property at 2830 Woodside Drive, to Danielle C. Bennett and Jayson J. Bennett.
Thomas J. Vahle, property at 1038 Payson Ave., to Melvin Couch and Susan M. Couch.
Eugenia Bailie, Jessica Threet, Michael Threet, Rodney Threet, Amber Woodworth, property at 2500 Rocky Run Road, to Chell A. Threet.
Adams County
Debra K. Niehaus and Roger G. Niehaus, property in Ellington Township, to Ann Niehaus.
Jason A. Moss and Megan N. Moss, property at 3635 Timberline Drive, Melrose Township, to Oh Good LLC.
Herbert J. Schafer Jr., property in Richfield Township, to Alice J. McGinnis.
Fairley Family Trust, Joyce L. Fairley and Ronald W. Fairley, trustees, property at 2431 Lakeside Drive, Ellington Township, to Tanner Klingele.
James M. Farmer and Janell B. Farmer, property in Gilmer Township, to Brian J. Veile and Donna L. Veile.
Devin G. Davis and Tracy L. Davis, property at 347 N. Illinois St., Camp Point, to Benjamin J. Bastert and Gwendolyn O. Bastert.
Robert L. Moore and Sharon C. Moore, property in Keene Township, to Moore Family Trust, Robert L. Moore and Sharon C. Moore, trustees.
Ashley M. Miller and Michael B. Miller, property at 2901 Selkirk Lane, Melrose Township, to Brian A. Thomas and Cassie M. Thomas.
Amber L. Curry and Austin P. Curry, property at 1061 E. 2000th St., Liberty Township, to Joyce A. Barker.
Brenda E. Goehl and Jimmy A. Goehl, property at 3312 N. 12th St., Riverside Township, to Ronald R. Kimbrell III.
Sally G. Luthin and Sally G. Skirvin, property at 280 E. 2400th St., Richfield Township, to Christine E. Taylor and Robert E. Taylor.
Austin R. Kestner and Kimberly C. Kestner, property at 107 E. Wood St, Camp Point, to Austin R. Kestner and Kimberly C. Kestner.
David J. Ehrhart, property at 5408 Kase Road, Ellington Township, to Wiemelt Properties Inc.
Cherie R. Hummer, Cherie R. Sherfy, David M. Sherfy, property at 510 E. Douglas St., Camp Point, to Cherie R. Sherfy and David M. Sherfy.
William R. Doane, property at 2103 W. 253rd Lane, Ursa Township, to Robert G. Ebbing and Vicki L. Ebbing.
Andrew J. Wellman, property at 409 Mistletoe St., Payson Township, to Andrew J. Wellman and Bethany Wellman.
Marie A. Havermale, property at 2017 N. Arrowood Court, Melrose Township, to Larry E. Kelly and Lynda K. Kelly.
Ruth C. Peters Estate, John W. Peters, Mark W. Peters and Robert A. Peters, executors, property in Payson Township, to Travis Peters.
Jeffrey D. White, property at 406 Liberty St., Liberty, to Stephanie Tritsch.
Kay Lackey and Kay McElroy, property in Ursa Township, to Victor Lackey.