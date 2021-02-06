Real estate transfers recorded in the office of Adams County clerk and recorder
Quincy
Victoria A. Tuley and Zachary M. Tuley, property at 805 Jackson St., to Tuley Properties LLC.
Kenneth Baker and Tina K. Schuster, property at 2912 Parkwood Drive, to Jacob P. Flachs and Peyton M. Murphy.
John W. Adam and Patty A. Adam, property at 1130 Nottingham Drive, to Ceara A. Alexander and Nathan J. Alexander.
Theresa L. McGartland Trust, Theresa L. McGartland, trustee, property at 3304 Crestview Drive, to Gayle Brooks and John Brooks.
Kelsey R. Machens, property at 2207 Sycamore St., to Jordan Harrison.
Bonnie M. Jansen, attorney-in-fact, and David L. Jansen, property in Quincy, to Jackson Reckers.
Jill R. Washausen and Shaun C. Washausen, property at 2055 Maine St., to Mary E. Fairbairn and William J. Fairbairn.
Christopher J. Meyer, Hope G. Sparks and Hope G. Tucker, property at 1022 Payson Ave., to Adam David Gaus.
Thomas Edward Ernst Estate, John E. Ernst, executor, property in Quincy, to Charlotte R. Buckman.
Pamela A. Fretwell and Trudy E. Wheeler, property at 1801 Wilmar Orchard, to Trudy E. Wheeler.
Jerry L. Delany and Joan Paulette Delany, attorney-in-fact, property at 1513 Manor Hill Drive, to Denise M. Thoenen.
Craig A. Smith and Karrie L. Smith, property at 2207 Brookmeade Drive, to Carol S. Schwedes.
Carol Ann Hochgraber, property at 3208 Harrison St., to Sandra Sue Whittaker.
Elizabeth M. Johnson and Randal C. Johnson, property at 300 N. 24th St., to James R. Eddy and Tia L. Eddy.
Patricia S. Prough, property at 2321 Payson Ave., to Bernard F. Ormond Jr.
Heather J. Batson, property at 1314 N. 10th St., to Nathan C. Batson.
E. Best Plumbing Eating Supply Co., property in Quincy, to Jack E. Holtschlag and Lori A. Holtschlag.
Jayden E. Ludwig, property at 819 Vermont St., to Jordan M. Nichols.
Adams County
Bents Family Foods Inc., property in Camp Point, to Kelly J. Lash and Kevin C. Lash.
AMB Real Estate Holdings LLC, property at 4320 Bryant St., Riverside Township, to Marco A. Zabaneh and Shannon M. Zabaneh.
Lori J. Powers, Lori Tuley and Mark Tuley, property at 1900 S. Sheridan Drive, Melrose Township, to Chad T. Smith and Elizabeth L. Smith.
JCM Enterprises LLC, property at 106 East St., Ursa, to Mark Edward Parrick and Patty Ann Parrick.
Wilma L. Whitley, property at 7428 N. 68th St., Ellington Township, to Aaron D. Goodwin.
M. Jean Gross Trust, property in Melrose Township, to Brad and Peggy’s Silver Dollar LLC.
Vickie M. Fanning, property at 2817 S. 12th St., Melrose Township, to Vickie M. Fanning and Rodney W. Molohon.
Sherry Lynn Hills Garner, property at 2218 Cannonball Road, Ellington Township, to Rowlands Family Trust, David L. Rowlands and Lavila A. Rowlands, trustees.
Kimberly D. Gregory, Tammy S. Reichelt and Stacie L. Walz, property in Melrose Township, to Donald L. Harman and Shirley Harman.
Shirley M. Stuart and Terril J. Stuart, property in Riverside Township, to Michael D. Bernhardt and Nancy A. Bernhardt.
Christopher S. Johnson, property at 204 N. Madison St., Clayton, to Tricounty Commercial Rentals LLC.
Tammy L. Brink and William J. Brink, property at 479 E. 2050th St., Richfield Township.