Real estate transfers recorded in the office of Adams County clerk and recorder
Quincy
Derek B. McConnell and Jason B. McConnell, property at 2537 Lind St., to Patsy L. Bergman, Debbie K. Duffy and Linda S. Mock.
2nd Oak Property LLC, property at 602 N. Second St., to Complete Game Training Academy LLC.
Dustin H. Carrier and Lindsey R. Carrier, property at 2308 Jackson St., to Dustin H. Carrier and Lindsey R. Carrier.
Henry B. Geise Trust and Jill C. Geise Trust, Henry B. Geise and Jill C. Geise, trustees, and Grove Avenue General Partnership, property at 2125 Grove Ave., to Marcus K. Medsker and Meghan M. Medsker.
Lawrence D. Geer and Zeruiah J. Geer, property at 700 S. 18th St., to Deeanna L. Baird and Robert J. Baird.
Rickie L. Campbell, property at 1223 N. Fourth St., to Michelle M. Campbell and Rickie L. Campbell.
Megan L. Griggs, Megan L. Thomas and Walter Thomas, property at 3624 Biscayne St., to Megan Thomas and Walter Thomas.
Dora L. McGahan and Michael S. McGahan, attorney-in-fact, property at 2418 Wheatland Drive, to Elizabeth K. Hoffman and Travis G. Hoffman.
Breanna Lacy, property in Quincy, to Gail A. Stanley.
Christal Guziec and Stephen Guziec, property at 425 S. 18th St., to Lindsey Jones.
Linda J. Aschemann and Terry M. Aschemann, property at 923 N. 36th St., to Jamie L. Worthington.
James M. Lierly, property at 3200 Lantern Lane, to Kyle J. Korb and Sara E. Reddick.
Erin M. Hammon, property at 1332 S. 20th St., to Kyle D. Sparrow.
Justin Wollbrink, property in Quincy, to Chicory Properties LLC.
Denise A. Voran and Kent S. Voran, property at 1651 York St., to Voran Living Trust, Denise A. Voran and Kent S. Voran, trustees.
JDW Developments LLC, property in Quincy, to Chicory Properties LLC.
Holtschlag Brothers Properties LLC, property at 1200-1204 S. Eighth St., to Chicory Properties LLC.
Russell L. Hess III, property at 931 Jefferson St., to Margaret M. Hall and Margaret M. Hess.
Clint R. Frese Revocable Trust, Clinton R. Frese, trustee, and Michael J. Lansing, property at 1025 S. Seventh St., to Nevin M. McNally.
Dale Koontz-Builder Inc., property at 4707 Trinity Lakes Drive, to Carrie L. Campbell and Jacob T. Campbell.
Karl W. Warma Trust, Karl W. Warma, trustee, Kim R. Kempert Warma Trust, Kim R. Kempert Warma, trustee, property at 2040 Spring St., to Cody R. Buch.
Darlene N. Blacketer and James R. Blacketer, property at 403 S. Fourth St., to BOB Properties LLC.
Sandra M. Fenn and Scott E. Fenn, property at 2705 Cherry St., to Katelyn J. Fenn.
Kim L. Neiswender and Mark C. Neiswender, property at 133 S. Fourth St., to Quincy Elkton LLC.
Adams County
Drew K. Dingerson, property at 510 N. Fulton St., Payson Township, to Mark E. Flynn.
Mark W. Reichert, property at 8902 State St., Melrose Township, to Stanley J. Reichert.
Linzie R. Horney, Jordan B. Slater and Linzie R. Slater, property at 4718 Rosedale Court, Melrose Township, to Davina C. Pavon and Kevin M. Pavon.
Mary S. Doleman and Matthew P. Doleman, property in McKee Township, to Matthew Paul Doleman and Mary Straub Doleman Trust.
State Street Bank & Trust Company, property at 412 S. Douglas St., Keene Township, to M&A Property Acquisition LLC.
Robert J. Loos, property in Burton Township, to Glenn M. Loos.
Cameron C. Rees, property at 408 Briarwood Drive, Payson Township, to Amanda A. Alexander and Mark E. Alexander.
Michael D. Asher, property at 420 N. Oak St., Loraine, to Cody J. Hoener.
Patricia J. Westerman, property at 6033 Hickory Grove, Ellington Township, to Ellen M. Dotzert.
Cobi Davis, property at 1627 N. 703rd Lane, Burton Township, to Brody Davis.
Jeffrey E. Baucom, property at 2999 N. 1200th Ave., Concord Township, to Ruby Hapke.
Jerri A. Klusmeyer and Richard A. Klusmeyer, property at 1095 N. 2400th Avenue, Mendon Township, to William C. Klusmeyer and Brooke Vancil.
Noble Consulting & Investment Corp., property at 244 E. 2706th St., Beverly Township, to Christa Colvin.