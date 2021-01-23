Real estate transfers recorded in the office of Adams County clerk and recorder
Quincy
Christie A. Thomas and Mark C. Thomas, property at 2819 Cabot Road, to Brett M. Ufkes and Katelyn E. Ufkes.
Jacob R. Meyer, Janelle R. Meyer and Janelle R. Weir, property at 1106 N. 20th St., to Levin & Schneider LLC.
Micah J. Holtschlag, property at 623 Monroe St., to Michael W. Beaston.
Kimberly S. Frericks, Jason B. Knotts and Kimberly S. Knotts, property at 1421 North 7th Street, to LaVaughn Sigle.
Mary E. Fairbairn and William J. Fairbairn, property at 1469 Maine St., to Meredith Baldwin and Paul McEvoy.
Carol B. Drummond, Mark A. Drummond, Carol B. Sowers, property at 1028 S. 30th St., to Craig Spoonmore and Jill Spoonmore.
Heather M. Schrage and Timothy R. Schrage, property at 2124 S. 24th St., to Erin M. Hammon.
Gregory K. Brinkman and Nancy H. Brinkman, property at 1121 Koch’s Lane, to Tracy J. Broeker and Cristy L. Tripp.
Aimee M. Fitzgerald, property at 500 Adams St., to Hannah Davis.
Lindsay A. Abell, Charley Young and Lindsay A. Young, property at 1824 Locust St., to CWE Holdings LLC.
Brooke N. Ebbing and Justin D. Ebbing, property at 1421 N. 13th St., to Kara A. Stotts.
Tanner E. Freiburg, property at 1131-1141 Koch’s Lane, to Cameron Rees and Hannah Rees.
Yolanda S. Wilson, property in Quincy, to Nave G. Wilson.
Marty Jackson, property in Quincy, to Lashanda R. Louis and Ronnie McKenzie.
Tara A. Gilroy, property at 2426 Vermont St., to Charley Young and Lindsay A. Young.
Mackenzie M. Herman and Justin D. Wollbrink, property in Quincy, to James P. May and Kristy L. May.
Rodney L Bushmeyer, property at 915 S. 43rd St., to Courtney C. Kvitle and Jason M. Kvitle.
Wanda L. Hamman and Wanda L. Hamman Salsman, property at 1335 N. Fourth St., to John T. Salsman.
David E. McCune, property at 312-314 S. Sixth St., to Barnard Holdings Inc.
Bradley J. Mitchell, property at 312 State St., to BJM Rentals LLC.
QTown Properties Inc., property in Quincy, to Oh Good LLC.
Michael K. Schwartz and Vivian A. Schwartz, property at 605 S. 43rd St., to Joshua M. Musolino and Stephanie M. Musolino.
Kenneth E. Hultz, property at 325 Vermont St., to Nomad Equities LLC.
Phyllis A. Brueggeman, property at 5033 Lake Ridge Drive, to Barbara J. Seeley and Dwight C. Seeley.
Cheryl J. Hamilton, property in Quincy, to Maria E. Welding.
Janssen Builders Inc., property at 4724 Caleb Lane, to Bradley A. Staten.
Keyonee T. Jackson, property at 900 N. Third St., to Krystal N. Jackson.
Adams County
Teresa L. Eads, property in Gilmer Township, to Jessica Eads and Michael Eads.
Daniel G. Harris, property at 5003 Hanley Road, Ellington Township, to Dylan Welker.
Donald E. Riley Jr. and John W. Riley, property at 104 W. Columbus St., Liberty, to Ramon Mata.
Ryan L. Sparks, property at 312 Bittersweet St., Payson Township, to Kimberly M. Sparks.
Diane M. Cramsey, property in McKee Township, to Bradley D. Klauser and Regan Klauser.
Ladonna J. Houston and Todd J. Houston, property in Houston Township, to Joseph W. Houston and Melissa L. Houston.
Joseph W. Houston, property in Clayton Township, to Ladonna J. Houston and Todd J. Houston.
Barry R. Carter and Mary E. Carter, property in Lima Township, to Marjorie L. Owens and Rudolph Owens.
Lili A. Coval, Lili C. Coval and Mitchell A. Coval, property at 3600 Tiffany Lane, Melrose Township, to Nick Johnson and Ruth Ann Johnson.
Jonathan L. Wilford and Mindi N. Wilford, property at 800 Lucinda Lane, Melrose Township, to Lili Coval and Mitchell Coval.
Austin A. Roberts and Courtney A. Roberts, property at 309 W. State St., Payson, to Joel T. Kahl and Tammy L. Kahl.
Kimberly S. Laird, property at 575 E. 1700th St., Payson Township, to Scott R. Baker and Jennifer R. Meyer Ringweiski.
Mechtild M. Mecki Kosin and Ronald L. Kosin, property in Gilmer Township, to Frank E. Blickhan and Gary L. Blickhan.
Angela D. Norris and Keith A. Norris, property at 3901 S. 24th St., Melrose Township, to Jason B. Knotts and Kimberly S. Knotts.
Hershel J. Frazier Estate, Edith V. Frazier, executor, property in Ursa Township, to Stanley G. Frazier.
Hershel J. Frazier Etate, Edith V. Frazier, executor, property in Ursa and Mendon townships, to Stanley G. Frazier and Mitzi A. Lubbert.
Hershel J. Frazier Estate, Edith V. Frazier, executor, property in Ursa Township, to Stanley G. Frazier.
Hershel J. Frazier Estate, Edith V. Frazier, executor, property in Ursa Township, to Mitzi A. Lubbert.
Hildebrand Properties LLC, property at 205 E. Chicago St., Liberty, to Melissa L. Sorrill.