Real estate transfers recorded in the office of Adams County clerk and recorder
Quincy
Dannielle Dorsey and Shawn Dorsey, property at 1611 Sycamore St., to Dawn M. Wand and Joshua Wand.
John C. Meuth, property at 2716 Ken Ray Drive, to John C. Meuth and Lori A. Meuth.
Carlene Beers Estate, Ruth Ann Saxbury, executor, property at 1921 Hilltop Drive, to Rona D. Forbis.
Douglas M. Legg and Kathryn A. Legg, property at 4918 Lake Ridge Drive, to Dana A. Frericks and Nicholas L. Frericks.
Becky S. Monaghan and Michael D. Monaghan, property at 1803 Highland Drive, to Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity Inc.
Dianna L. Loos Trust, Dianna L. Loos, trustee, and Nicholas A. Loos Trust, Nicholas A. Loos, trustee, property at 1014 Ohio St., to Thomas L. Weiss.
Michael J. Lansing, property at 609 Sycamore St., to Patrick S. Allen.
Hilbro Properties LLC Elm Street Series, property at 2706 Elm St., to Thomas W. Hilbing.
NHPAHP Cedar Creek Crossing Limited Partnership, property at 2225 N. 12th St., to Premier Quincy IL LLC.
Betty E. Lubbert Trust, Betty E. Lubbert, trustee, Robert M. Lubbert Trust, Robert M. Lubbert, trustee, property in Quincy, to Robert M. Lubbert and Betty E. Lubbert Trust, Betty E. Lubbert and Robert M. Lubbert, trustees, Diane E. Campbell, successor trustee, Bobette S. Shoop, successor trustee and Lesa J. Wiesemann, successor trustee.
John E. Moore, property at 2918 Parkwood Drive, to Johnathan P. Thoele and Melissa S. Thoele.
Anthony L. Biggs and Sheila Biggs, property at 1212 Edinburgh Drive, to Taylor B. Hockman.
Mark C. Klingler, property at 1308 Jefferson St., to Vicky M. Kimberly.
David Dale Brink and Lois Marie Brink, property at 630 S. 19th St., to Jarrett D. Bryson.
Craig A. Smith and Karrie L. Smith, property at 2531 Prentiss Ave., to House Works Construction Co.
Brenna N. Zanger and Joshua L. Zanger, property at 611 S. 18th St., to Levin and Schneider LLC.
Jeff Schutte Builder Inc., property at 2825 Broadway St., to Aspen Chase Investments Property 4 LLC.
Patricia Ann Maguire Estate, Mary Jane Koenig, executor, property at 3307 Lindell Ave., to Rickey Sammons.
Jeremy D. Austin, property at 1310 S. 23rd St., to Mitchell R. Marold.
Adams County
John H. Barnes, property in Gilmer Township, to Peter C. Stodgel.
Courtney C. Child and Daniel F. Child, property at 3528 Harbor Lane, Melrose Township, to Charles G. Rickand and Sherry A. Rickand.
Clayton S. Lippincott, property at 104 W. Perkins St., Payson, to Melissa D. Manion and Ronald H. Manion.
Carolyn A. Yates and Timothy J. Yates, property at 3606 N. 84th St., Ellington Township, to Nathan E. Fry.
Danny R. Watkins, property at 209 N. Warsaw St., Ursa, to Chad A. Hickman.
Doris J. Flint and Larry C. Flint, property in Clayton Township, to Angelo Bustillo and Cheryl B. Smith Bustillo.
Benjamin Hickman and Kyle Terstriep, property at 106 W. Chicago St., Liberty, to Koby T. Brown and Madison Lee Traynor Rees.
Connie Sue Sohn Estate, Allen J, Sohn, administrator, property at 706 N. 64th St., Ellington Township, to Robert Rhinberger.
Jeffery P. Bottorff and Jori K. Bottorff, property at 2710 S. 31st St., Melrose Township, to Korn Krib LLC.
GKA Properties LLC, property at 107 Walker St., Ursa, to Melissa J. Cook and Philip W. Cook.
Betty E. Lubbert Trust, Betty E. Lubbert, trustee, Robert M. Lubbert Trust, Robert M. Lubbert, trustee, property in Melrose Township, to Robert M. Lubbert and Betty E. Lubbert Trust, Betty E. Lubbert and Robert M. Lubbert, trustees, Diane E. Campbell, successor trustee, Bobette S. Shoop, successor trustee and Lesa J. Wiesemann, successor trustee.
Betty E. Lubbert Trust, Betty E. Lubbert, trustee, Robert M. Lubbert Trust, Robert M. Lubbert, trustee, property in Ursa Township, to Robert M. Lubbert and Betty E. Lubbert Trust, Betty E. Lubbert and Robert M. Lubbert, trustees, Diane E. Campbell, successor trustee, Bobette S. Shoop, successor trustee and Lesa J. Wiesemann, successor trustee.
Betty E. Lubbert Trust, Betty E. Lubbert, trustee, Robert M. Lubbert Trust, Robert M. Lubbert, trustee, property in Riverside Township, to Robert M. Lubbert and Betty E. Lubbert Trust, Betty E. Lubbert and Robert M. Lubbert, trustees, Diane E. Campbell, successor trustee, Bobette S. Shoop, successor trustee and Lesa J. Wiesemann, successor trustee.
Mary Lou Miller, property at 102 W. Senate St., Columbus Township, to Stephen J. Keppner and Tina M. Keppner.
Daniel P. Cole and Mary I. Cole, property in Payson Township, to Robert A. Peters.
Jordan Delonjay, property at 2348 N. 1150th Ave., Liberty Township, to Mark D. Delonjay.
Clara C. Barker and Darrell L. Barker, property at 825 McKee Drive, Ellington Township, to Tyler H. Paul.
Leila Weppler and Patrick Weppler, property at 210 Smith St., Ursa, to Zachary Creasy.