Real estate transfers recorded in the office of Adams County clerk and recorder
Quincy
Leigh J. Harmer and Luke S. Harmer, property at 911 Ridgewood Drive, to Norma L. Cavazos Guzman.
Benjamin O. Hickman and Kyle D. Terstriep, property at 2016 Chestnut St., to Oh Good LLC.
James J. Curtis, Rachael Francis, Carol L. Roberts and Christine L. Shaw, property in Quincy, to Leonard W. Tournear and Susan K. Tournear.
Tonya Rodemich, property at 2905 Lincoln Hill SW, to Colin Ray Wilson.
Jill D. Churchill, property at 3410 the Courts of Westview, to James A. Briscoe Trust, James A. Briscoe, trustee.
Elizabeth K. Hoffman, Travis G. Hoffman and Elizabeth K. Weisheit, property at 1314 Lind St., to Akela R. Stice and Jared M. Winking.
Angela R. Kemp and Troy D. Kemp, property in Quincy, to Scott D. Larson and Stacy M. Larson.
Scott D. Larson and Stacy M. Larson, property in Quincy, to Angela R. Kemp and Troy D. Kemp.
Jefferey L. Kroner, property at 625 Pawn Ave., to Judith J. Emerick, Steven J. Emerick, Wayne J. Emerick and Anna E. McNay.
Thomas M. Durham and Rena L. Stewart, property at 1269 Kentucky St., to Amy D. North and Daniel A. North.
United Community Bank, property at 2001 Maine St., to Yellow Brick Properties LLC.
Justin G. Rupp, property at 1654 Kentucky St., to Angelica Johnson.
Kimberly S. Straube, property at 1039 Monroe St., to Jonathan Straube.
David Horman, property at 1302 N. 11th St., to Nicholas Taylor.
Brian D. Alexander Life Estate, property at 1629 Melrose Drive, to Brenda D. Berter.
Katelyn C. Hockman and Taylor B. Hockman, property at 4100 Pine Tree Road, to Aubrey Hopson and Brady Hopson.
Guenter K. Dege Estate, Anya Gege, executor, and Anya Smith, property in Quincy, to John E. Smith.
Theodore J. Smith and Zelda M. Smith, property at 1417 N. Third St., to Jami E. Moulton and Stacy A. Moulton.
Ashley A. Holtschlag and Jonathan M. Holtschlag, property at 2013 Van Buren St., to Kevin W. Korb and Kyle J. Korb.
Virginia Deason, property at 1036 Madonna Drive, to Maria McPherson.
Lilly Cobb and Shelby D. Wilson, property at 1010 S. 22nd St., to Mary E. Hilbing.
Craig A. Sparks, property at 712 Forrest Ave., to Emma G. Cunningham.
Bernard C. Weisenburger and Sally A. Weisenburger, property at 1721 N. 17th St., to Alexandra L. Eaton and Anthony C. Eaton.
Carri L. Bellis and David P. Bellis, property at 519 S. 18th St., to John R. Rokusek and Kimberly A. Rokusek.
Kirk G. Gribler, property at 1804 Chestnut St., to Kirk G. Gribler and Susan C. Gribler.
Abby L. Schlipmann and Abby L. Schlueter, property at 3215 Lindell Ave., to Adrienne C. Fisk.
Joseph W. Missen, property at 623 Spring St., to Jason Smith.
Kelly L. Arntzen and Marc E. Arntzen, property at 1630 Grandview Drive, to Arntzen Rental LLC.
Kendall L. Meyer, property at 2819 Southfield Drive, to Lynn M. Eggers Meyer, Alyssa R. Ramsay and Ryan G. Ramsay.
Scott A. Hultz, property at 424 Poinsettia Drive, to Mary Kay Waldhaus.
Brandon M. Voorhis, property at 1635 Chestnut St., to Brandon M. Voorhis and Katie P. Voorhis.
Jordan L. Harrison, property at 1313 North Nine St., to Levin & Schneider LLC.
Adams County
Joseph N. Armstrong, Jill L. Enderle, attorney-in-fact, and Jennifer L. Powell, attorney-in-fact, property at 2400 Cedar View Drive, Ellington Township, to Oh Good LLC.
Jeann M. Morrison and Ricky L. Morrison, property at 9012 Ellington Road, Ellington Township, to Ashley L. Holtschlag and Jonathan M. Holtschlag.
Donna Rae Vogel and James L. Vogel, property in Ursa Township, to Chad James Vogel, Cory James Vogel, Curtis James Vogel.
Gerald H. Miller and Marylin A. Miller, property in Keene Township, to Daniel R. McMullen.
Sandra L. Seals, property at 224 Country Lane, Melrose Township, to Jan Smith.
Sharon A. Thompson and William K, Thompson, property in Columbus Township, to Sharon A. Thompson Trust, Sharon A. Thompson, trustee.
Andrea Schaffer, Andrea Smith and Ryan Smith, property at 2898 E. 1250th St., Lima Township, to Nicholas F. Grist.
George E. Novosel III and Michael D. Ray, property at 3709 Greenfield Road, Melrose Township, to George E. Novosel III and Jannele S. Novosel.
AMB Real Estate Holdings LLC, property at 4400 Bryant St., Riverside Township, to Christina A. Robb and Zachary R. Robb.
Emily R. Heemeyer and Monte A. Heemeyer, property at 2410 S. Eighth St., Melrose Township, to Lilly M. Cobb and Shelby D. Wilson.
Brandi Griswold and Brandi Sanderson, property at 325 S. Douglas St., Loraine, to Amy Ash and Robert Ash.
Ann M. Johnston, Richard I. Johnston and Shawn R. Johnston, property at 1422 N. 1153rd Lane, Burton Township, to Janet L. Liggett and Robert E. Liggett Jr.
Evelyn Ann Brink and Oh Good LLC, property at 1214 Spring Lake Road, Riverside Township, to Oh Good LLC.
Harold D. Stark, property at 2157 E. 253rd Lane, Ursa Township, to Charles D. Arnold and Kelley S. Arnold.