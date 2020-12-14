URBANA, Ill. — The registration deadline is Dec. 29 for the 2021 Urban Tree Conference presented by University of Illinois Extension.
The virtual conference, slated to begin Jan. 7, will cover basic horticulture instruction, urban forestry science, tree selection and tree pruning practices.
Three 45-minute presentations will be offered each day starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 12:15 p.m.
Dates and topics are:
Jan. 7 -- Tree planting, basic tree pruning and a discussion on mycorrhizal fungi.
Jan. 8 -- Benefits of trees, oak diseases and a discussion on how urban trees can aid stormwater runoff reduction.
Jan. 14 -- Shrub maintenance, invasive tree pests and a discussion about tough native trees.
Jan. 15 -- Signs of tree stress, assessing soil conditions and a discussion about pruning for performance and prevention.
Jan. 21 -- Invasive tree management, best practices for roadside trees and a discussion about caring for storm-damaged trees.
Jan. 22 -- Oak tree identification, tree compartmentalization of rot and decay and a keynote presentation, "an approach to pruning you won't forget."
The seminar is open to the public. Public works employees, parks and recreation staff, street department employees, horticulturists, foresters, cemetery managers, tree care and landscape companies, arborists and backyard gardeners are welcome to attend.
The cost is $50 for the entire seminar or $10 per day. Registration is available online at go.illinois.edu/UrbanTreeRegistration. Detailed class descriptions and more information are available online at go.illinois.edu/UrbanTreeConference.