STAFF REPORT
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Registration is open for online Missouri Master Gardener training.
The next 14-week session begins Jan. 17.
“While not meant to replace in-person training, which still is conducted in many Missouri counties, online classes represent another way to go through the core training required of all MU Extension Master Gardeners,” said David Trinklein, University of Missouri Extension state horticulture specialist and a teacher of the course. “Students work at their own pace within the confines of a course schedule.”
Classes are delivered as a series of scripted and narrated video presentations.
Topics include basic botany, soils and plant nutrition, vegetable gardening, fruit production and landscape design.
Those who successfully complete the core training and perform at least 30 hours of volunteer service qualify for MU Extension Master Gardener certification.
Local Master Gardener coordinators help online trainees find volunteer opportunities to meet the service requirements.
Registration deadline is Jan. 10.
Registration and more information are available online at mg.missouri.edu.