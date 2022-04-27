QUINCY — Morgan Zanger followed Jayne Fry as she highlighted construction and engineering features of the Blessing Education Center.
Zanger, a freshman at Quincy Notre Dame High School, could see herself in the same role someday, capitalizing on her own interest in construction and engineering, and hearing from Fry provided a “real life” glimpse of a potential career.
“You hear a lot about different paths you can go on, but not really from people who actually experience it,” Zanger said. “It’s better to get it from someone who’s actually done things and knows how it works.”
The Rotary Club of Quincy welcomed 32 high school students to Tuesday’s annual Rotary Teen Career Day. Students joined members for lunch then, based on their interests, at their workplace to learn more about possible future careers.
Quincy High School junior Quintin Smith said it’s a chance to explore his options.
“Explore and see if it’s right for you,” he said. “It’s something you’ve got to take advantage of.”
Fry and Damion Dodd, Blessing construction project manager, talked with the students about their own background in the industry and their work to help building projects meet Blessing’s needs — including revamping former strip mall space into an education center complete with simulation labs for students.
“It really is positive for us to reflect on our work. Every day is stressful, but we have a lot to celebrate, and we want to share that with students,” said Fry, Rotary president-elect and administrative director of facilities, engineering and development with Blessing Health System.
Students explored career options including architecture, law, medicine, education and journalism thanks to club members and some Rotarians-for-the-Day recruited to help.
“Part of Rotary’s mission is to serve youth in our community. We thought this was a way to help youth to make good decisions about future careers and occupations,” project chairman J.T. Dozier said. “Hopefully they get a feel for what that career may entail, what are the educational requirements needed for the career.”
Just as important, Dozier said, students may find out that a career is not what they expected — or what they want.
“Students have told me that,” Dozier. “If those careers don’t work out, it’s better to learn at a young age.”
Club members welcomed the chance to meet in-person with students after COVID-19 canceled the event in 2020 and forced it to a virtual format in 2021.
“We miss having the students with us,” Dozier said. “This year we’ve gone back to our traditional format.”
Dodd said club members, and potentially the community, benefit as much as the students do from Career Day.
“If we can see this come full circle, we can bring those skills back to our community,” he said. “I had my opportunity because somebody took time to show me stuff.”
