With threats of water scarcity complicating the need to feed a growing global population, it is more important than ever to get crop irrigation right.
Overwatering can deplete local water supplies and lead to polluted runoff, while underwatering can lead to sub-optimal crop performance. Yet few farmers use science-based tools to help decide when and how much to water their crops.
A new University of Illinois-led study identifies obstacles and solutions to improve performance and adoption of irrigation decision support tools at the field scale.
"We wanted to offer our perspective on how to achieve field-scale precision irrigation with the most recent and advanced technologies on data collection, plant water stress, modeling and decision-making," said Jingwhen Zhang, postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences at Illinois and lead author on the article in Environmental Research Letters.
Zhang said many farmers rely on traditional rules of thumb, including visual observation, crop calendars and what the neighbors are doing, to decide when and how much to water. Better data and more advanced technologies exist to help make those decisions.
Kaiyu Guan, assistant professor in NRES and project leader on the study, pioneered a way to fuse high-resolution and high-frequency satellite data into one integrated high spatial-temporal resolution product to help track soil and plant conditions.
"Based on remote sensing fusion technology and advanced modeling, we can help farmers get a fully scalable solution remotely," he said. "It can potentially be a revolutionary technology for farmers, not only in the U.S., but also smallholder farmers in developing countries."
With modern satellite technology and Guan's fusion model, data acquisition won't be a limiting factor in future precision irrigation products. But it's still important to define plant water stress appropriately.
Guan's group recently called for the agricultural industry to redefine drought, not based on soil moisture alone, but on its interaction with atmospheric dryness.
"If we consider the soil-plant-atmosphere-continuum as a system, which reflects both soil water supply and atmospheric water demand, we can use those plant-centric metrics to define plant water stress to trigger irrigation," Zhang said. "Again, if we use our data fusion methods and process-based modeling, we can achieve precision irrigation with very high accuracy and also high resolution."
Invasive species
"Invasive species" is an environmental buzzword right now with good reason.
The estimated price tag of managing the damages caused by invasive species such as the emerald ash borer or Asian carp is $120 billion annually in the U.S.
May is Invasive Species Awareness Month in Illinois.
"Non-native invasive species are one of the biggest environmental threats, second only to habitat loss," said University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Kelly Allsup. "Once invasive species have a foothold, it can be hard to remove them, so prevention and early detection and response is key."
Native plant, animal or insect species occur naturally in a region, while non-native species are introduced, usually by humans, from somewhere else either unintentionally or on purpose.
A non-native species has to harm the environment, economy or human health for it to be considered invasive. Some common invasive species in Illinois are zebra mussels, feral hogs, brown marmorated stink bug and garlic mustard.
Once introduced, invasive species spread quickly and aggressively, often because they don't have natural predators, and then compete with native species for resources.
A full list of invasive species regulated by the Illinois Exotic Weed Act is available online at go.illinois.edu/InvasivePlantSpecies.
Extension offers some tips to slow the spread of invasive species including:
• Clean hiking and camping gear between sites — boots, hiking poles, clothing.
• Plant native species in the landscape. A list is available from the Illinois Natural History Survey at bit.ly/2QHjZYK.
• Help remove invasive species at a local natural area.
• Don't move firewood.
• Clean fishing equipment and use native bait. More information about aquatic invasives is available at iiseagrant.org/work/aquatic-invasive-species.
• Do not release exotic pets.
• Do not harvest roadside weeds during fall.