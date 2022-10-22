As the holiday season approaches, and with labor shortages still felt acutely in the retail sectors, retailers and shipping companies alike are preparing to hire hundreds of thousands of seasonal employees. This is great news for job seekers because, while holiday jobs are usually temporary, many retailers end up hiring some holiday workers permanently. Amid all the legitimate jobs, however, job seekers should beware of employment scams such as mystery shopper jobs that don’t exist.

Employment scams increased as many Americans were laid off or furloughed from their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading Better Business Bureau to publish an in-depth investigative study on these scams in September 2021. More than 3,300 job scams were reported to BBB Scam Tracker last year, with monetary losses totaling more than $2 million. About 2,600 job scams have been reported so far in 2022.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.