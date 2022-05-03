Second String Music announces plan to close at the end of June

QUINCY — Rodney and Sheryl Hart are going to miss many things about owning Second String Music, but they know its time to announce their “retirement.”
The couple announced Monday that the music store they’ve owned for 11 years will close at the end of June.
“It’s just time,” Rodney Hart said. “We’re calling it a retirement sale, and that’s accurate. We’re retiring from the music store business, and then it’s onward to other adventures in life for both of us.”
The two will miss the daily interactions with customers and the many jam sessions hosted at the store, 100 N. Fifth.
“We made so many friends and had so many good times here, especially before COVID hit,” Rodney Hart said. “I have to give all the credit for us successfully operating a business to Sheryl. She’s the one who ran the day-to-day operations of the store.”
Operating the business during COVID proved especially challenging.
“We constantly checked Facebook and took orders and delivered things to people any day of the week,” Sheryl Hart said. “We were 100% full service during COVID, otherwise we wouldn’t have survived.
“It was one of those things where you had to totally change your business model.”
Second String Music opened in 2011 at the corner of Eighth and Washington. A year later, it moved to the Dodd building on the northeast corner of Fifth and Maine. The Harts bought the building in 2013 and are proud of the work to stabilize it in recent years.
“We spent a lot of time and energy and resources getting the first two floors back up and running,” Rodney Hart said.
Last fall, the Harts sold the building to Andrew Mays and Brian Hendrian, who plan to renovate the upper floors in the future.
“They have taken the mantle, and it looks like they have good ideas and have started work here,” Rodney Hart said. “We’re extremely pleased about that.”
Before deciding to close the store, the Harts sought to sell the business.
“We gave that a good effort, and through no fault of our own, it just didn’t work out,” Rodney Hart said.
And though the store is closing, he plans to continue to teach guitar lessons in the community.
