Money does grow on trees.
Just how much money depends, in part, on knowledge and planning by the landowner, University of Missouri Extension natural resources specialist Sarah Havens said.
Most landowners do not know the value of their woodlands, Havens said, and too often, landowners make quick decisions on selling and underestimate the true value of their trees. A professional forester helps guide the process so that the sale is financially and ecologically sound.
Public foresters, such as those who work with the Missouri Department of Conservation, provide limited advisory and management assistance. Private foresters charge a fee to get the best price for timber and offer woodland health advice.
Havens recommends several steps before selling including:
• Educate yourself, and make a plan.
• Hire a professional forester. Foresters will give an inventory of the number and types of trees available for sale as well as the volume, quality and estimated value of the timber. They also may offer guidance on working with loggers, marketing the timber and income tax provisions for timber sales.
• Be a good neighbor. Know your property lines so that you do not infringe on adjacent property. Let neighboring landowners know that a logger will be harvesting trees on your land.
• Choose a logger by negotiation or sealed bid. Havens recommends a written contract that specifies items such as payment timing and amount, insurance coverage, cleanup and restrictions. Price factors include species, site accessibility, size of trees, logging difficulty, marketing conditions, distance to mill, logging restrictions and competition.
• Insist on a trained logger. The Missouri Forest Products Association website, moforest.org/loggers, lists professional timber harvesters by county.
• Monitor harvest activities.
MU Extension publication G5051, “Selling Timber: What the Landowner Needs to Know,” is available for free download at extension.missouri.edu/p/G5051.
Cattle feed
At the right price, wheat middlings are a good source of protein, fiber and phosphorus for livestock.
Wheat middlings, or midds, are lightweight feeds used in mixes. The middlings are a byproduct of the wheat milling industry that is not flour. Flaky and loose, they are inconvenient to store and transport. They are best suited to being made into pellets, which are denser and less prone to spoilage, bridging and absorbing moisture.
Rich in protein, wheat middlings also offer high levels of energy.
Cattle find midds easy to digest, and weaning calves do well with them. They are high in fiber, low in starch and produce little bloat or acidosis when fed in the right amount. On the other hand, wheat middlings are low in calcium.
Wheat midds serve as a good high-protein, high-fiber calf creep and beef cow supplement during drought. Price depends on seasonal demand and may be lower in April, May and June, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Kendra Graham said.