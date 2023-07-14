QUINCY — Eni Jones dreams of someday starting his own business.
He got a start in that direction thanks to Shark Tank Week for young people involved with Teen Reach, Freedom School and CARES through Bella Ease.
“We lived the life of an entrepreneur. We all created a product or a service,” the 16–year-old said. “It was like a practice.”
Jones and his group pitched a video business making commercials for other businesses, while across the room Therese Chandler talked about the Grass Gods lawncare service.
Therese likes the idea of having a business in the future, but maybe not one focused on lawns.
“I like to do lots of things. I’m probably going to have lots of diff things I want to do,” the 9-year-old said.
The week’s activities offered “a little life mentoring” for youngsters from third grade through high school.
“It’s just the idea that they’re capable and showing them that a little bit of dedication and perseverance through things can change your life, change your perspective on things,” Freedom School Coordinator Brittney Thrower said. “My hope is everyone takes away the fact they are capable of being an entrepreneur.”
Some 50 young people spent the week immersed in the business world — developing business plans and researching the market on Monday, making logos and radio ads on Tuesday, presenting their ideas to five local entrepreneurs on Wednesday and sharing a mock business launch with community members on Thursday.
“I like to encourage the kids and their entrepreneurship,” said Jebora Brock, a community member who stopped by the open house and listened carefully to the business presentations.
Mike Harris never considered having his own business someday, but the week’s activities convinced him to think about it.
His group developed an idea for a drive-through car wash which offered a variety of additional services from electric charging to gas fill-ups.
“It was an interesting experience,” the 15-year-old said, and the hardest part was “coming up with ideas as a group together to have the place make sense. You learn how to work with others to come up with solutions.”
The Bella Ease summer program offers literacy-themed activities each morning, lunch and life skill building, mentorship and science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM, activities in the afternoon.
Each week concentrates on a different theme, including “game of life” and “DIY projects.” Community service projects and outings each Friday wrap up the week.
Along with learning about business this week, “they’re learning to work together, how to work as a team,” Thrower said.
“If you work together, you can put the project together, and you can actually earn the money and do something with it — put it in your savings,” Therese said.
Talking with the open house visitors offered another benefit.
“It’s just exposing the kids to their community,” Thrower said. “Hopefully we’re gaining mutual respect for our kids’ ideas and their perspectives on life.”
