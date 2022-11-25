QUINCY — Retailers are expected to see smaller crowds during the first weekend of holiday shopping compared to the same time last year.
Last year, an estimated 180 million shoppers took to the stores the weekend after Thanksgiving, according to the National Retail Federation. Early estimates for this weekend put that number around 13 million less.
"Since COVID, things have been very different," Carolyn Nunn said on Friday. Nunn is a manager at Kohl's department store in Quincy. "This year, the number of shoppers seems pretty much where we were last year. The biggest hurdle we've had is getting the staff to handle the traffic."
The NRF showed that in 2021, the shoppers that turned out to stores and online between Thanksgiving and "Cyber Monday" was around 21 million higher than they had originally estimated. The survey of those planning to shop over the holiday weekend was conducted in the first week of November, and plans can change.
NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said there's a lot of speculation around the impact of inflation on this year's shopping behavior.
"We are optimistic that retail sales will remain strong in the weeks ahead, and retailers are ready to meet consumers however they want to shop with great products at prices they want to pay," Shay said.
Robert Wilson, soft-line goods supervisor at Kohl's in Quincy, said the day started with the parking lot at the Prairie Crossing shopping center packed full.
"We had lines wrapping about halfway to the back of the store," Wilson said. "The parking lot was full because of us and the other stores, especially with Bath & Body Works coming out here."
One customer shopping on Friday said the wait was worth it for the prices.
"I had to wait in line to check out," Kara Mitchell said. "There were a few grumbles around me, but I'm not sure what people expect when you go shopping on Black Friday. People want these deals."
Wilson and Nunn both said that the addition of the Sephora counter to the store in May has shown a big return.
"They've definitely been helping drive sales for us," Nunn said.
Prosper Insights & Analytics conducted the NRF survey of 7,719 adult consumers. Prosper's executive vice president of strategy, Phil Rist, said more holiday shopping is shifting to dates earlier on the calendar.
"While consumers continue to save the bulk of their holiday shopping for later in November and December, some of that spending has shifted into October," Rist said. "This year, 18% of holiday shoppers have completed at least half of their holiday shopping. While this is on par with last year, it is up from only 11% a decade ago."
Nunn said online sales have seen an increase. Local Kohl's stores fill orders from their in-stock items for purchases made online.
"Toys have really been big already for us," Nunn said. "Also smaller electronics, like air fryers and vacuum cleaners."
One note Nunn would like to share is that she hopes customers will have patience with the staff at the store.
"Our associates here are working hard to keep things stocked and to get customers taken care of as quickly as possible," she said.
