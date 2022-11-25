Black Friday shopping

Customers check out at Kohl's in Quincy Friday afternoon, taking advantage of Black Friday savings. The National Retail Federation forecast for Thanksgiving weekend sales is slightly below last year's totals.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Retailers are expected to see smaller crowds during the first weekend of holiday shopping compared to the same time last year.

Last year, an estimated 180 million shoppers took to the stores the weekend after Thanksgiving, according to the National Retail Federation. Early estimates for this weekend put that number around 13 million less.

