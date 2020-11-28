QUINCY — Jeanne Cheyne marched down Maine Street, shopping bag in hand, with a plan to pick up Christmas gifts.
“I try to shop local just for all of our businesses to keep them going,” the Quincy woman said.
Cheyne started her holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday, a day set aside each year to support local businesses at the start of the Christmas season.
“I’m buying gifts — the shipping ones, the ones that are going out of town,” Cheyne said as she headed toward another store.
Stores reported brisk business as shoppers took advantage of Saturday’s beautiful weather to either start or continue whittling away at their Christmas shopping lists.
“It’s important to keep our dollars local, help our small businesses here at home because these are our neighbors. This is what makes Quincy Quincy, and it’s got to be hard this year, so I want to support them,” said Jan Leimbach, who was buying gifts from Quincy or made in Quincy for her adult daughters.
Quincyan Susan Gribler shopped with her daughter Sarah Kramer and granddaughter Kirsten Kramer.
“We wanted to keep it local,” Gribler said
“With the pandemic, we’re trying to help those in our community,” Sarah Kramer said. “We found some good deals today.”
Kramer was buying gifts and for herself, but Gribler took a different approach. “It’s all been for me,” she said wth a laugh.
At Popp’n on Maine, brother and sister Ragar and Rylie McKinney kept busy filling bags with top sellers Maine Mix and Moose Crunch.
“Everyone is getting out. It’s a great day,” Ragar said.
“It’s nice to have a lot of people in here. The holidays are picking up a little bit. It’s good to see,” Rylie said.
Both agree promotions like Saturday’s are good for business.
“Small business is what makes the world go,” Ragar said.
“It’s kind of what makes Quincy, what makes small towns is the small businesses and the relationships you make with people,” Rylie said.
Back in Quincy for a visit, Megan Lash, who now lives in the St. Louis area, stopped in to buy a birthday gift of popcorn and more. “You’ve always got to pick something up for yourself,” she said. “We always prefer to choose a local business if we can even if we’re down in St. Louis.”
Retailers promoted safety along with special shopping deals.
“Making customers feel safe when they come in is what we’re trying to do,” Domestics Etc. owner Joy Berhorst said. “Our customers have been very appreciate we’ve been open and appreciate we’re really pushing wearing the mask, using hand sanitizer and wiping off their credit cards.”
Quincyan Linda Willing already has wrapped up her Christmas shopping this year, while Kay Harberts was keeping an eye out for gift possibilities.
“We thought we would come out and see what’s going on,” Harberts said. “If we find something, we’re buying.”