PALMYRA, Mo. — A spring Show-Me-Select heifer sale will be held Saturday night at F&T Livestock Market in Palmyra.
The sale begins at 6 p.m.
Show-Me-Select sales give beef herd owners from across the nation the opportunity to bid on top replacement heifers. Bidders get a guaranteed pregnant heifer and data on her genetics along with a catalog giving expected calving dates for the heifers.
Sale catalogs and past results are available online at extension.missouri.edu/programs/show-me-select-replacement-heifer-program.
More information is available by contacting sale coordinator Daniel Mallory at 573-985-3911 or MalloryD@missouri.edu.