STAFF REPORT
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Economic Development Corp. will offer another small-business workshop series in partnership with Jim Boyd and the Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University.
The series kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 23, with a session dedicated to “getting your business started” and featuring information on how to register a business name, where to obtain a tax identification number and which legal form to use.
Boyd will lead the series designed for current and aspiring business owners. Sessions will include a discussion of tools to address the challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship and an overview of many key topics related to starting a business.
All workshops will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John Wood Community College Southeast Center, 39637 260th Ave. in Pittsfield.
Workshops are free, but registration is required with limited spots available due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Registration is available by emailing carnold@pikeedc.org or calling 217-440-5101.