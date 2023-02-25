There was a time not long ago when you had to wait for the warm weather, slap a yard sale sign on the lawn and have strangers traipse through your property in order to declutter.

Those days are over now thanks to various ways we can use the Internet to sell items. While the old-fashioned yard sale likely isn’t going to go away anytime soon, it isn’t necessary to move things out of your residence.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

