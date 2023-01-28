QUINCY — Quincy High School student Bailey McChristy has no idea what she wants as a career.
But she got some good ideas Friday at the West Central Region Sophomore Career Fair.
Sitting in on a session featuring presentations by emergency medical technicians and paramedics, “I’m here to get just a general idea,” she said. “I think it’s one thing I’m most interested in.”
Some 900 high school students from Adams, Brown and Pike counties and Canton, Mo., turned out for the fair’s morning and afternoon sessions at John Wood Community College.
The annual fair spotlighted 15 different career clusters and the military, with health sciences, art, architecture/construction and law enforcement spurring the most interest, said Gena Finley, program coordinator with Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center.
“We do this to help give students an idea of what a particular career may look like,” Finley said. “They may have some idea, or think they have an idea where they want to go, and this gives them an opportunity to hear more about a pathway within a particular career cluster.”
A career in architecture intrigues QHS student Steve Metz, and he listened carefully as Kim Mulch with Klingner and Associates described what’s involved in his work.
“What we’re trying to get out to the students is what does it mean to be an architect, an interior designer. What schooling is required, what is the process start to finish,” Mulch said.
He had architectural drawings from simple projects for students to review and asked them to identify a brick-shaped building material used in multi-story buildings. In one session students came close to identifying it as something to fill gaps between areas tied to fire protection.
Western High School sophomore Robbie Frazier sat in on Mulch’s presentation and one on health sciences.
“I do find architecture kind of interesting, but I plan to be a tattoo artist,” Frazier said. “I just like learning stuff, getting to know interesting things.”
Finley said targeting sophomores is key.
“If they decide this is what they really want to do or a speaker talks about certain classes, they can work with a counselor to select courses in their junior and senior year of high school to get on the path they need for that next step of college or trade school,” Finley said.
First-time presenter Jessica Whiston introduced students to her work with Terrapin Farms.
“I just want to give them an idea what it’s like to operate an agricultural business, specifically a small farm producing produce,” Whiston said. “It’s a lot of dedication, being able to accept failure and trying something new pretty frequently.”
The business launched 16 years ago continues to evolve, and Whiston loves the work enough to try to convince young people to follow in her footsteps in raising produce to sell at farmers markets, the Farm Stand retail outlet and to clients in the community..
“Every year there’s less and less farmers,” she said. “Our community wants fresh produce. If we can’t find kids to take over, I don’t know what the future of local food looks like.”
The West Central Region Education for Employment System, a regional cooperative of 10 school districts in the three counties, sponsors the fair. WCR prepares students for entry-level employment or post-secondary education through career and technical education programs.
